News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Mrs. Penny has been a staple at Amherst Elementary for 33 years.
You Know You’re From...Amherst: Mrs. Penny
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
Hunting on the decline in Wis.
Hunting on the decline in Wis.
Sgt. Gabriela Corbalan rings a bell as the names of the soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 24th...
US Army to overturn century-old convictions of 110 Black soldiers