You Know You’re From...Amherst: Mrs. Penny

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - In the last three-plus decades, Amherst Elementary has seen six principals and seven superintendents, but just one administrative assistant.

Penny Orlowski is the first to say hello and last to say goodbye at Amherst Elementary.

“She’s just had such a connection with them [students], that they are so reassured when they see her,” said Katina Warner, administrative assistant at Amherst Middle School.

Students, parents, and faculty can always count on Orlowski for more than three decades.

But she’s known as Mrs. Penny.

”Because Mrs. Orlowski sounds so old,” she said with a laugh.

Not old, but experienced. One of many traits that have served her well for 33 years.

“Mrs. Penny’s calm,” said Warner.

“She always seems so calm,” added Brooke Strand.

Principal Sherry Oleson says, “She is the calm to all of the craziness that happens in an elementary school.”

Oleson has worked with Mrs. Penny for 23 years. The last seven of which directly beside her as the school principal.

“We laugh so much down here. Penny says things without even trying to be funny, and she is so funny,” Oleson said.

Serious when needed, but never angry.

“I’ve seen her concerned, you know, about a student or a family,” said Oleson. “But I’ve never seen her angry. I’ve never seen her lose her cool. She’s seen me lose mine.”

“I try to think of the kids first. They don’t need me to be upset with them, or the teachers,” said Mrs. Penny.

First-grade teacher Brooke Strand grew up in the Amherst schools.

“I think she’ll always be Mrs. Penny to me,” she said.

But as her peer, Strand sees that what Mrs. Penny does stands out even more.

“Just to have that person that cares about the kids enough to know their names, that’s pretty special,” Strand said.

“Part of the fun of being here so long is a lot of the students are children of previous students,” said Mrs. Penny. “So you kind of know the background of the parents.”

You Know You're From...Amherst

So beloved is Mrs. Penny, the entire school came together for a birthday party. I won’t give away her age, but let’s just say it was a 70′s groovy celebration.

“I had no clue that they had been planning this for some time and it was amazing. It was a real special day,” she said with a twinkle in her eye.

A special day for a special person near and dear to all.

“She’s just always kind of been a person that I think of when I think of Amherst. Especially Amherst Elementary,” said Strand.

“I feel very fortunate to have this job,” Mrs. Penny said.

I don’t know that there’ll ever be another Penny,” said Oleson. “Ever.”

Mrs. Penny has been married for 45 years. He’s retired. So the question is when will she join him? Mrs. Penny says she’ll rely on her team to let her know when she’s not as sharp as she once was.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.