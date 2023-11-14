Wisconsin DPI releases school district report cards for 2022-23 school year

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual school and district report cards for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.

Based on the information released on 19 public school districts in central Wisconsin, only one received a two-star “Meets Few Expectations” rating. Ten districts earned three-star “Meets Expectations” ratings and eight received four-star “Exceeds Expectations” ratings.

Districts and individual schools were rated based on a 100-point scale and across five different star ratings. However, the overall grades are different from the commonly known letter-based grading system. For example, the D.C. Everest Area School District earned a four-star rating with an overall score of 72.8.

Overall, more schools and districts improved their performance levels from the previous school year(s). DPI officials said they are not comparing the latest data to that from before and during the pandemic due to there being too many outliers in significant areas. They also said the efforts of school staff should not be undermined, especially when considering the challenges schools face with class sizes.

Report cards include data for multiple school years across four priority areas including achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation. The achievement and growth priority areas are weighted based on a district or school percentage of economically disadvantaged pupils, as required by state law. Report cards use up to three years of data, which date back to the 2020-21 school year on this report.

For more information about the accountability report cards, click here. The DPI recommends careful review of all the pages in the report card and not just the first page of each individual report to get the full scope of how a school or district performed.

