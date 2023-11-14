Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board voted 5-4 to not move forward with its restructuring plan for the Wausau East and West High Schools to merge.

The vote was made on Monday night during a Wausau School Board meeting. It is unclear whether the decision affects any other parts of the restructuring plan to include a daycare center in the YMCA or any of the area elementary schools.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter at the meeting tonight and will have the latest for you at 9 and 10.

