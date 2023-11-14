News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Salvation Army kicks off 2023 Bell Ringing Season on Friday

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army of Wausau along with the Rotary Club of Wausau, will kick off its 2023 Bell Ringing Season on Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fleet Farm in Wausau.

Ringers from the Rotary Club of Wausau will be stationed at the doors, ringing bells, and welcoming store guests as they prepare for the deer hunting season that begins on Saturday.

Funds raised through the bell ringing remain in Marathon County to serve individuals and families in need through the homeless shelter, daily lunch program, small pantry services, case management, and emergency disaster services. This year, 2000 people, representing 400 families will participate in programming for toys and gifts for children for Christmas.

Ringers are needed throughout the season. Register to sign up as an individual or have a group to take a whole day at one location.

Individuals who sign up for two or more hours will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift certificate, provided by the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

