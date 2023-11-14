Townline Road in Wausau to close Wednesday for additional resurfacing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Townline Road between 12th Street and Skyline Lane will be closed for road surface treatment.

The Wausau Department of Public Works says the closure is expected to be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Similar to Monday’s road closure, all truck traffic shall use the posted detour and utilize Franklin Street.

Townline Rd closure on Wednesday. (none)

