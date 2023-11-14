News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Townline Road in Wausau to close Wednesday for additional resurfacing

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Townline Road between 12th Street and Skyline Lane will be closed for road surface treatment.

The Wausau Department of Public Works says the closure is expected to be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Similar to Monday’s road closure, all truck traffic shall use the posted detour and utilize Franklin Street.

Townline Rd closure on Wednesday.
Townline Rd closure on Wednesday.(none)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Lauren Hjelsand, Miss Wausau Area 2024
Wausau West grad crowned inaugural Miss Wausau Area in 2024
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Latest News

(AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
DNR says bear hunting results show drop in total harvest and hunter success rate
Mary Terry will remain held on a $50K cash bond after a person who was subpoenaed had a...
Laona woman charged with husband’s murder appears in Forest Co. Court
Townline Road Closure
Townline Road Closure
Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs case seeking to end state’s school choice programs