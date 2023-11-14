News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Students get real about their future and compete for a résumé advantage

The competition was held at Antigo High School
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Students all over Wisconsin got the day off school today to compete in or watch the District 3 USASkills Competitions held at Antigo High School.

Fifteen schools competed in 28 competitions to get students ready for the future early by showing them a variety of career options.

“Some of them have speaking contests that they are participating in. Then there are other students that just have their technical area that they are working in. So maybe it’s carpentry and only carpentry all day long,” said SkillsUSA advisor Mike Parizeck.

While these students can choose from welding and construction, many of them want to build and create.

“They love the hands-on careers, so carpentry is a big hit,” Parizeck said. “Team engineering challenge, that’s where you have a three-person team working together to solve a problem.”

Florence High School Senior Max Schultz said he already knows he wants to be an electrical engineer. So, the team engineering challenges are his next steps which can then help him reach an even bigger goal.

“This is a kind of more relaxed competition so try to kind of work our way up, so we kind of do what we think we are going to do in the final competition and kind of just work our way up. Try to be the best we can hopefully go to nationals,” said Schultz.

To win this competition, you have to build a bridge, but just like in a job scenario, it’s more than just construction.

“Because it’s not just about the bridge, it’s about your planning, how your use of materials went, and stuff like that. So you have to kind of evaluate everything,” Schultz said.

A total of 70 kids competed in the ‘Engineering Team Challenge.’ Schultz said after he leaves he hopes more students join SkillsUSA.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau

Latest News

Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program works to find homes for the 350 veterans without homes...
New program in central Wisconsin helping homeless veterans
Mrs. Penny has been a staple at Amherst Elementary for 33 years.
You Know You’re From...Amherst: Mrs. Penny
You Know You're From...Amherst
TONIGHT at 10: 'Miss Penny' a fixture at Amherst Elementary for more than 3 decades
The deadline to register is Dec. 3 on the City of Merrill's Facebook page
Merrill asking residents to enter 2023 Tour of Lights contest