Students get real about their future and compete for a résumé advantage

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Students all over Wisconsin got the day off school today to compete in or watch the District 3 USASkills Competitions held at Antigo High School.

Fifteen schools competed in 28 competitions to get students ready for the future early by showing them a variety of career options.

“Some of them have speaking contests that they are participating in. Then there are other students that just have their technical area that they are working in. So maybe it’s carpentry and only carpentry all day long,” said SkillsUSA advisor Mike Parizeck.

While these students can choose from welding and construction, many of them want to build and create.

“They love the hands-on careers, so carpentry is a big hit,” Parizeck said. “Team engineering challenge, that’s where you have a three-person team working together to solve a problem.”

Florence High School Senior Max Schultz said he already knows he wants to be an electrical engineer. So, the team engineering challenges are his next steps which can then help him reach an even bigger goal.

“This is a kind of more relaxed competition so try to kind of work our way up, so we kind of do what we think we are going to do in the final competition and kind of just work our way up. Try to be the best we can hopefully go to nationals,” said Schultz.

To win this competition, you have to build a bridge, but just like in a job scenario, it’s more than just construction.

“Because it’s not just about the bridge, it’s about your planning, how your use of materials went, and stuff like that. So you have to kind of evaluate everything,” Schultz said.

A total of 70 kids competed in the ‘Engineering Team Challenge.’ Schultz said after he leaves he hopes more students join SkillsUSA.

