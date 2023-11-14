News and First Alert Weather App
Stratford Fire Department works to train business employees on fire safety

Community Fire Extinguisher Training in Stratford
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stratford Fire Department will stage a controlled fire Tuesday to teach employees of Stratford Homes how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters will set up controlled fires to train the staff how to put it out, if they ever have to. Employees will learn how to hold, aim, and use fire extinguishers.

Firefighter Derek Spindler said important to learn proper safety so when the time comes, you are prepared at work and at home.

“It’s something they can take home to their family, and talk to their kids and their loved ones, where to meet if there is a fire call, maybe have contact numbers on the fridge, so if there’s a medical emergency, the kids know where they can call as well,” said Spindler.

Employees will also get a chance to tour the fire trucks.

The department will also train staff at JBT Processing later this week.

Community Fire Extinguisher Training - 11.14.2023