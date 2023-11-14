News and First Alert Weather App
Rosholt Enchanted Forest holiday festival returns starting Nov. 24

(unsplash.com)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rosholt School District is presenting The Rosholt Enchanted Forest, once again, at the Rosholt Village Fairgrounds.

The Enchanted Forest is a holiday festival of approximately 120 lighted and decorated Christmas Trees and wintery scenes. This 30-year Portage County tradition found its way to the Rosholt Fairgrounds in 2012 and the Rosholt School District has been holding it ever since.

The Rosholt Enchanted Forest will take place in the Community Building at the Rosholt Village Fairgrounds located at 186 East Forest St. in Rosholt which is also decorated for the season.

The Rosholt Enchanted Forest will be open the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas, with two special extended season dates. Dates and hours for the Enchanted Forest are as follows:

  • From 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the five weekends before Christmas to include: Nov. 24, 25, and 26; Dec. 1, 2, and 3; Dec. 8, 9, and 10; Dec. 15, 16, and 17; and Dec. 22 and 23.
  • Special holiday hours will also be on Dec. 26 and 27 from 3-6 p.m.

In addition to the festival of trees, several special events take place along with the Enchanted Forest at the Rosholt Fairgrounds:

  • On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., the FFA Alumni will host a Petting Zoo with kids activities and refreshments.
  • On Sunday, Dec. 9, the St. Adalbert’s School will host a Live Nativity from 6-7 p.m.
  • Santa will visit the Enchanted Forest on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for visiting the Enchanted Forest, but donations are always appreciated.

