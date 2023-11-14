News and First Alert Weather App
New program in central Wisconsin helping homeless veterans

Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program works to find homes for the 350 veterans without homes in the region
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Sometimes veterans returning to civilian life need some help which is why the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is stepping up to do what it can to help homeless veterans who need it the most.

According to the Wisconsin DVA, there are nearly 350 homeless veterans in the state, but a special program called VORP is aiming to lower that number. So far, it has helped 150 veterans and there are no plans to slow down.

VORP stands for Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program. It helps connect veterans to community services and provides support.

Debbie Meye, the Region 7 outreach coordinator for the Wisconsin DVA, said, “To me personally it means a lot that we are helping veterans who have served their country for us to be free.”

The office serves veterans in Price, Vilas, Oneida, Langlade, and Lincoln Counties. The staff with VORP provides 7 support services including mental health services, financial assistance, and housing.

“We have had a lot of success stories veterans that were living on the streets and now are in homes and have found employment or education and are thriving,” Meye said.

“We meet veterans in the community, sometimes in a pretty poor place as far their condition and living environment,” said Josh Andreini, clinical coordinator, Wisconsin DVA.

VORP also provides a special focus on treatment and recovery for veterans.

“As we know, there can be a lot of barriers to receiving services such as transportation,” Andreini said. “So a nice part of our program is that we meet them where they’re at the veteran’s service office, at the library at their home.”

The first stop is usually at the County Services Office where veterans meet officers like John Olson Jr. who also served in the military. He said he has a passion for helping his fellow vets.

“I just think it’s a great resource and I’m glad that it’s available because taking care of the veterans really is a team effort,” he said.

For more info on how you can use their services, you can click here.

