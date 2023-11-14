Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their next manager. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, The team promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to be the next manager.

Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015. He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell. He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.