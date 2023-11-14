News and First Alert Weather App
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their next manager. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, The team promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to be the next manager.

Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015. He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell. He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.

