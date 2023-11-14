News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Lincoln Co. Board enters into negotiations with potential buyer of Pine Crest Nursing Home

(WSAW)
By Sean White and WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Board, along with its brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap, have announced there is a potential buyer for Pine Crest Nursing Home.

The board held a meeting Tuesday morning and quickly shared that they have entered into negotiations with an unnamed buyer who has made an offer to purchase the nursing home. The board further stated that all negotiations will take place in closed-session meetings until a more definitive and final agreement can be made, but said they want to be as transparent as possible with the public through the process.

Earlier this year, the board hired the brokerage firm to find a buyer for the nursing home.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Lauren Hjelsand, Miss Wausau Area 2024
Wausau West grad crowned inaugural Miss Wausau Area in 2024
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Latest News

Wausau Salvation Army kicks off 2023 Bell Ringing Season on Friday
(AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
DNR says bear hunting results show drop in total harvest and hunter success rate
Townline Road in Wausau to close Wednesday for additional resurfacing
Mary Terry will remain held on a $50K cash bond after a person who was subpoenaed had a...
Laona woman charged with husband’s murder appears in Forest Co. Court
Townline Road Closure
Townline Road Closure