Lincoln Co. Board enters into negotiations with potential buyer of Pine Crest Nursing Home

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Board, along with its brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap, have announced there is a potential buyer for Pine Crest Nursing Home.

The board held a meeting Tuesday morning and quickly shared that they have entered into negotiations with an unnamed buyer who has made an offer to purchase the nursing home. The board further stated that all negotiations will take place in closed-session meetings until a more definitive and final agreement can be made, but said they want to be as transparent as possible with the public through the process.

Earlier this year, the board hired the brokerage firm to find a buyer for the nursing home.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.