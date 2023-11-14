News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Jury deliberates fate of suspected serial killer accused in six deaths in Delaware and Philadelphia

FILE - Signage marks the exterior of the New Castle County Courthouse, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023,...
FILE - Signage marks the exterior of the New Castle County Courthouse, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The courthouse is the scene of a trial that began Oct. 30, for Keith Gibson, an alleged serial killer suspected in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania. On Monday, Nov. 13, a Delaware jury began deliberating in the trial of Gibson. (AP Photo/Randall Chase, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware jury heard closing arguments and began deliberations Monday in the trial of a suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021.

Keith Gibson, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright, 42, during separate robberies. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilmington store clerk Belal Almansoori, and the armed robbery of a drug store.

The Philadelphia district attorney, meanwhile, has approved murder charges against Gibson in the killings of his mother and a Philadelphia doughnut shop manager, as well as the deaths of two men found shot in the head at a store in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Authorities say they will pursue those charges after Gibson is prosecuted in Delaware.

Prosecutors in Delaware have relied heavily on video surveillance footage showing the robberies and shootings of Ruiz-Basilio and Almansoori. They also argue that ballistics evidence links the shootings of Ruiz-Basilio and Wright and ties them to a revolver recovered when Gibson was arrested.

Surveillance footage from May 15, 2021, at the Metro PCS store in Elsmere shows Ruiz-Basilio being confronted by a gunman, who takes her to the back of the store. As Ruiz-Basilio has her arms raised, the gunman raises his weapon and shoots her in the head at point-blank range. He then walks out of the store with stolen cash and cell phones and drives away in her SUV. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Philadelphia near Gibson’s home.

Almansoori, who was shot on June 6, 2021, is seen lying on the floor of his store pretending to be dead after a gunman’s first shot missed him. After stealing several items, the gunman shoots the prone teenager in the head. As he leaves, the gunman turns and shoots Almansoori again. Almansoori survived and testified in Gibson’s trial.

Almansoori was shot one day after Wright was killed in his Wilmington residence, which prosecutors say was a known “drug house.” Gibson was later found with a shoulder bag in which prosecutors say Wright kept his drugs.

Earlier on the same day Wright was shot, Christine Lugo, 40, was confronted by a gunman as she opened a Dunkin’ shop in north Philadelphia. Police say Gibson pushed her inside, took about $300 and shot her in the head, a killing also captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors say the videos, ballistics, clothing and other evidence, including a bicycle belonging to Gibson found near the cellphone store, are “pieces of a puzzle” that shows “a clear picture” of Gibson as the “gloved up, masked up” gunman in each of the crimes. They also note that Amanda Masteller, a friend of Gibson, identified him as the man seen in surveillance footage from the shooting scenes.

“You have all these commonalities,” prosecutor John Downs told jurors.

Defense attorneys presented no evidence of their own and did not call any witnesses. Instead, they tried to poke holes in the prosecution’s case by cross-examining witnesses and pointing out that there is no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking Gibson to the crimes.

“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle,” defense attorney Megan Davies told jurors Monday. “These missing pieces are reasonable doubt.”

Gibson, who calls himself “the Beast,” is accused of going on a violent rampage shortly after being released in December 2020 from a Delaware prison where he served about 13 years for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. After the cellphone store robbery, authorities arrested a man with one of the stolen phones. Data stored on the device included Gibson’s phone number and a contact named “Beast.”

Gibson was arrested on June 8, 2021, after the robbery of a Wilmington Rite Aid store, during which a clerk gave him a bundle of cash containing a GPS tracking device. When police arrested him, Gibson was wearing body armor and carrying unique ammunition that prosecutors say is consistent with bullet fragments found at the two murder scenes. A revolver that prosecutors say was used in the shootings was found hidden near the spot where police arrested Gibson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau

Latest News

Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program works to find homes for the 350 veterans without homes...
New program in central Wisconsin helping homeless veterans
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Students compete in an engineering challenge.
Students get real about their future and compete for a résumé advantage
The site of a fire is shown under Interstate 10, in an aerial view, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in...
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says