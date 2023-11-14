News and First Alert Weather App
How weather plays a role in gun deer season

Cold and snow covered, is something we will not have for the opening of this year’s gun deer hunt
Gun Deer Season 2023 Warm Weather Wausau, Wisconsin
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow, at least lingering snow, has been a rare sight for parts of Wisconsin so far this year.

While some don’t want cold, it is the perfect weather for deer hunters. However, terms like cold and snow-covered will be things hunters will not have for the opening of this year’s gun-deer hunt. Central Wisconsin has seen minimal snowfall in our area this season. With warm weather predicted in the forecast, it gets uncomfortable for deer to be moving around.

“Deer tend to move a little bit more during colder weather,” said Jeff Pritzl, deer program specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. “You know, getting fuel for their own bodies.”

Deer will also be coming off their breeding season which usually happens between October and December.

“Gun season this year is about as early as it can get, and so there will still be some breeding activity going on, which increases deer movement,” said Pritzl.

The Wisconsin gun-deer season could start as early as the 17th or as late as the 23rd. That week in Wisconsin can be crucial.

“Average highs could be in the mid to upper 30s, and that week could drop down to the low 30s. So, that week in general, you can see some big transition from year to year,” said NewsChannel 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley.

The speed of the wind also plays a crucial role on the success of gun deer season.

“If you had wind gusts of 45 miles per hour, a lot of the trees wiggle around, they kind of bang back and forth, they make a lot of sound, and a lot of times, deer don’t like that sound of the woods,” Holley said.

The forecast for next week looks rather mild and potentially wet for the last half of the gun-deer season. The wetter weather could play a role in where hunters set up.

“Some of the good deer hunting locations are in wetter areas,” Pritzl said. “And if that’s frozen, it improves access, you know, for the hunters.”

The gun deer season runs from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26.

