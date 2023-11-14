Grand Theater looking for volunteers, training offered Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau will host a volunteer training day on Wednesday evening.

People can volunteer to be an usher, door captain, ticket scanner, concession seller, poster deliverer or ticket office assistant. Apply to be a volunteer at https://bit.ly/volunteerGT or call 715-842-0988.

Staff at the Grand Theater say the volunteers are invaluable, calling them the ‘lifeblood’ of the organization.

