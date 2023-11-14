News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Grand Theater looking for volunteers, training offered Wednesday

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau will host a volunteer training day on Wednesday evening.

People can volunteer to be an usher, door captain, ticket scanner, concession seller, poster deliverer or ticket office assistant. Apply to be a volunteer at https://bit.ly/volunteerGT or call 715-842-0988.

Staff at the Grand Theater say the volunteers are invaluable, calling them the ‘lifeblood’ of the organization.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Lauren Hjelsand, Miss Wausau Area 2024
Wausau West grad crowned inaugural Miss Wausau Area in 2024
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Latest News

Fire extinguisher training
Stratford Fire Department works to train business employees on fire safety
14th annual Turkey Trot
14th annual Turkey Trot planned for downtown Wausau Thanksgiving morning
Tommy Ehrisman
Court rules Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide is not competent
Mary Terry
Laona woman expected to learn Tuesday if she’ll head to trial for husband’s murder