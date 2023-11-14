News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Warm through Thursday

Lots of opportunities for sunshine with breezy winds continuing this week. Falling temperatures in time for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild weather continues through Thursday. Temperatures will tumble to wrap up the work week Friday. Seasonable temperatures expected for the gun deer opener this weekend.

Temperatures drop heading into Friday
Temperatures drop heading into Friday(WSAW)

Clouds flowing through the Badger State Tuesday morning. Plan for clouds to increase throughout the day, with a mixture of sun and clouds to start the morning, then mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs remain mild and above normal. Slightly warmer than yesterday, highs near the mid-50s. Breezy winds continue, flowing in from the south, gusting around 20 mph.

Mild highs and unseasonably warm again on Tuesday. Clouds increasing for the afternoon hours.
Mild highs and unseasonably warm again on Tuesday. Clouds increasing for the afternoon hours.(WSAW)
Gusty winds continue Tuesday. South gusts around 20 mph.
Gusty winds continue Tuesday. South gusts around 20 mph.(WSAW)

Mild temperatures overnight into Wednesday. Lows near 40 with clouds gradually decreasing. Daytime conditions won’t be so windy Wednesday. Sunny skies return, with highs warming to the upper 50s.

Forecast highs on Wednesday will warm towards 60 for some in Central Wisconsin
Forecast highs on Wednesday will warm towards 60 for some in Central Wisconsin(WSAW)

Southwest winds pick up Thursday, bringing gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will run towards the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. Some areas in Central Wisconsin can expect to see highs warming to 60. Cloudy skies expected ahead of a cold front that will track through the Badger State.

Strong gusts expected Thursday. Southwest gusts up to 35 mph.
Strong gusts expected Thursday. Southwest gusts up to 35 mph.(WSAW)

The cold front will travel eastward Thursday night and bring chances for some widely scattered rain showers. Winds will switch to the northwest, allowing for cooler air to settle in by Friday. High temperatures will drop roughly 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Highs near the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Widely scattered rain possible Thursday evening
Widely scattered rain possible Thursday evening(WSAW)

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonably cool. A fair amount of sun on both days, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and on Sunday.

Cooler for the weekend, with highs in the low 40s
Cooler for the weekend, with highs in the low 40s(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau School Board hosting public meeting on an alternative district restructure plan at the...
Wausau School Board votes to not combine high schools as part of restructuring plan
The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes
Lauren Hjelsand, Miss Wausau Area 2024
Wausau West grad crowned inaugural Miss Wausau Area in 2024
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Milwaukee Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy, left, talks with umpire John Libka during the sixth...
Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

Latest News

Temperatures drop heading into the weekend ahead down to the 40s
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm this week
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday, November 13, 2023
Mild weather on tap through the middle of the week.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & milder to start the new week