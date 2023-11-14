First Alert Weather: Warm through Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild weather continues through Thursday. Temperatures will tumble to wrap up the work week Friday. Seasonable temperatures expected for the gun deer opener this weekend.

Temperatures drop heading into Friday (WSAW)

Clouds flowing through the Badger State Tuesday morning. Plan for clouds to increase throughout the day, with a mixture of sun and clouds to start the morning, then mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs remain mild and above normal. Slightly warmer than yesterday, highs near the mid-50s. Breezy winds continue, flowing in from the south, gusting around 20 mph.

Mild highs and unseasonably warm again on Tuesday. Clouds increasing for the afternoon hours. (WSAW)

Gusty winds continue Tuesday. South gusts around 20 mph. (WSAW)

Mild temperatures overnight into Wednesday. Lows near 40 with clouds gradually decreasing. Daytime conditions won’t be so windy Wednesday. Sunny skies return, with highs warming to the upper 50s.

Forecast highs on Wednesday will warm towards 60 for some in Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Southwest winds pick up Thursday, bringing gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will run towards the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. Some areas in Central Wisconsin can expect to see highs warming to 60. Cloudy skies expected ahead of a cold front that will track through the Badger State.

Strong gusts expected Thursday. Southwest gusts up to 35 mph. (WSAW)

The cold front will travel eastward Thursday night and bring chances for some widely scattered rain showers. Winds will switch to the northwest, allowing for cooler air to settle in by Friday. High temperatures will drop roughly 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Highs near the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Widely scattered rain possible Thursday evening (WSAW)

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonably cool. A fair amount of sun on both days, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and on Sunday.

Cooler for the weekend, with highs in the low 40s (WSAW)

