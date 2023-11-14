Connexus Credit Union donating blankets to charities for the holidays

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Tis the season for generosity, and Connexus Credit Union is ringing in the holiday season by making fleece tie blankets for local charities.

Over 100 Connexus employees gathered in Rothschild to celebrate their annual season of giving campaign. The idea came when they heard the need for warm blankets in the area. In just four hours, they made 250 blankets, over 100 stuffed animals, and about 300 holiday cards. The most important part of the project is helping warm the hearts of families throughout the area.

“This time of year can be lonely and cold so we wanted to ensure that we were providing something that would be useful and really help families keep warm and make them feel special and that somebody cared about them during the holiday season,” said Bailey Sleeper, organizational giving specialist at CCU.

Some of the charities receiving blankets include the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield, the Aspirus Family House, and Faith in Action of Marathon County. Connexus will be doing a similar event in the Madison area soon.

