Charges filed in 1985 Polk County Cold Case

Photo of Yvonee Menke
Photo of Yvonee Menke(Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in Arizona in connection to the 1985 homicide of Yvonne Menke in the City of St Croix Falls, WI.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, investigators working with officers in Maricopa County, Arizona, served warrants for Mary Josephine Bailey and her residence. According to WEAU-TV, Bailey, who is now 80 years-old, was taken into custody early Monday and is charged in Polk County with one count of first degree murder.

Menke was killed on Dec.12, 1985. The Sheriff’s Office says over the past two years, Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have been working on the homicide case.

