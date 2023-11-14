News and First Alert Weather App
14th annual Turkey Trot planned for downtown Wausau Thanksgiving morning

All proceeds from the event benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before digging into the turkey and mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving, the United Way of Marathon County is offering up a chance to get a little exercise to start the day. Ben Lee with the United Way stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to chat about the upcoming event that’s become a tradition for many families in North Central Wisconsin.

“I think at this point, with it being our 14th annual it is tradition for a lot of families,” he said. “And they liked the fact that we I mean, they’re home by like 10:30. So the race starts at 8:30. They’re home by 10:30. And you still have your entire Thanksgiving ahead of you. And so we see a lot of returning families. We see a lot of people registering from out of town because they’re coming home for the weekend.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Lee says the funds are used to purchase food for the coalition’s area food pantries and mobile food pantries for the next year.

Registry for the Turkey Trot is open through midnight, Wednesday November 22. People who register before November 16 will pay $30. After that, the price increases to $35 until registration closes.

Click here to learn more about the 14th annual Turkey Trot.

Community Fire Extinguisher Training - 11.14.2023