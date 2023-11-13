News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West grad crowned innaugural Miss Wausau Area in 2024

Lauren Hjelsand, Miss Wausau Area 2024
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West graduate Lauren Hjelsand was crowned Miss Wausau Area 2024 at the competition held at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Hjelsand is currently a student at Madison Area Technical College where she aspires to become a research molecular biologist. She was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will advocate for equitable STEM education during her year of service.

“As a scientist and someone who grew up in poverty, I understand the types of support that can transform students’ lives,” Hjelsand said. “I am working to improve student access to these subjects by providing teachers at the most impoverished schools the supplies they need, engage students in developmentally appropriate science experiments, and expose them to potential future careers in STEM by having professionals speak to students at local community centers.”

In addition to representing her community for the next year, Hjelsand will advance to the Miss Wisconsin competition in Oshkosh this June.

Other contestants included Alicia Hoffmann and Alanna Racine. All contestants received a $100 scholarship for competing, and Racine also earned a $100 scholarship for achieving the highest score in the talent competition.

Directed by Jenny Stanke, the mother of Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, this was the inaugural Miss Wausau Area competition. Contestants were judged in private interviews, on-stage conversation, health and fitness, talent, and evening gowns.

