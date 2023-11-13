News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau area celebrates Hmong New Year at Central Wisconsin Expo Center

Every year -- people throughout the state to celebrate the Hmong New Year and join in on music and dance
Community celebrates Hmong New Year
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin has a unique Hmong population.

Every year people throughout the state celebrate the Hmong New Year and join in on traditional music and dance.

The celebration has moved around the Wausau area but made its way back to the expo center for 2023.

“At first, we started at Wausau West, and then we moved to the Greenheck Field house,” said Blong Moua, board president, of Wausau Hmong New Year, Inc.

The community celebrates the holiday throughout one weekend in November every year. The weekend of Nov. 12-- they celebrated with a large traditional dance competition.

“The total of the dance competition is about 14 to 16 teams. Besides that, we also have the junior shows of almost 10 teams as well,” Moua said.

Lydia Moua, a dancer from Madison who competed said there’s a lot of hard work and preparation that goes into the routines of each dance team.

“We prep for the upcoming Hmong New Year,” she said. “After (the competition) this year, we spend (time) prepping for the next year,”

Moua said it is important to recognize the importance of the Hmong community in Wisconsin and this celebration can help to do that.

“The Hmong New Year is a part of the cultural show of our younger generation, so they know where we’re from,” Moua said.

