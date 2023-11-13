UW-Stevens Point volleyball receives NCAA Tournament bid

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team is going dancing in the Division 3 NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight time. The Pointers will head to Michigan for their opening round. They have now made the NCAA Tournament each year since 2019, with the 2020 tournament being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Pointers finished with a 22-10 record this season, including nine matches against opponents that also made this year’s NCAA tournament. They Pointers are led by All-WIAC first-team selections Ashley Kopp and Grace Michalske. Michalske, a Wausau West graduate, is seventh in the country with 1,106 assists, while also leading the conference with 68 service aces. Kop is third in the country with 551 kills.

UWSP will open play against Case Western Reserve on Nov. 16 in Holland, Mich. at 3:30 pm. Also in their regional are Hope College as the hosts, Bethany, Transylvannia, Mount Union, Carnegie Mellon and Pacific Lutheran.

