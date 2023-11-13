News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point volleyball receives NCAA Tournament bid

UWSP Volleyball qualifies for the 2023 D3 NCAA Tournament.
UWSP Volleyball qualifies for the 2023 D3 NCAA Tournament.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team is going dancing in the Division 3 NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight time. The Pointers will head to Michigan for their opening round. They have now made the NCAA Tournament each year since 2019, with the 2020 tournament being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Pointers finished with a 22-10 record this season, including nine matches against opponents that also made this year’s NCAA tournament. They Pointers are led by All-WIAC first-team selections Ashley Kopp and Grace Michalske. Michalske, a Wausau West graduate, is seventh in the country with 1,106 assists, while also leading the conference with 68 service aces. Kop is third in the country with 551 kills.

UWSP will open play against Case Western Reserve on Nov. 16 in Holland, Mich. at 3:30 pm. Also in their regional are Hope College as the hosts, Bethany, Transylvannia, Mount Union, Carnegie Mellon and Pacific Lutheran.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The state title is Florence's first in school history.
Florence edges out Thorp in eight-player state title game

Latest News

The SPASH Panthers took home the team state title with 36 points.
Stevens Point cross country team qualifies for Nike Nationals
Abi Winnicki (left) and Karis Francis (right) sign their NLI's to swim at the Division 1 level.
Rhinelander’s Winnicki, Francis sign NLI’s to swim at D1 schools
'Orange Friday' at Fleet Farm in Mankato on Nov. 3.
‘Orange Friday’ returns at Fleet Farm locations statewide ahead of deer opener
DNR reminds hunters to make safety their main priority ahead of opener