Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says

(CNN/WSAW) - Whether you are driving or flying, get ready for crowds, heavy traffic, and long lines this turkey day.

AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years. The big numbers don’t even include the many Americans expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

AAA says a total of nearly 55.4 million people will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. AAA estimates that 49 million Americans will be driving.

AAA projects more than 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. It would make the holiday weekend the third highest on record, with an expected 25,672 more travelers than last year.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

American Airlines expects to fly 7.8 million passengers on more than 70,000 flights. United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers, which would be a company record for the holiday. Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers.

AAA expects over 113,515 Wisconsinites to fly for Thanksgiving. An increase of over 8,700 more than 202 which was also a record setting year.

