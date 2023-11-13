News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says

(WNEM)
By CNN and Sean White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WSAW) - Whether you are driving or flying, get ready for crowds, heavy traffic, and long lines this turkey day.

AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years. The big numbers don’t even include the many Americans expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

AAA says a total of nearly 55.4 million people will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. AAA estimates that 49 million Americans will be driving.

AAA projects more than 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. It would make the holiday weekend the third highest on record, with an expected 25,672 more travelers than last year.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

American Airlines expects to fly 7.8 million passengers on more than 70,000 flights. United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers, which would be a company record for the holiday. Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers.

AAA expects over 113,515 Wisconsinites to fly for Thanksgiving. An increase of over 8,700 more than 202 which was also a record setting year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau
Snowfall potential Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Round of wet snow in the Northwoods Saturday night
The state title is Florence's first in school history.
Florence edges out Thorp in eight-player state title game

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Wausau police locate wanted man on city’s east side Thursday
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame
All the supplies you’ll need during the event will be provided, writing prompts included....
Ignite Young Professionals organize ‘mail call’ event for Never Forgotten Honor Flight