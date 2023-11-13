Stevens Point cross country team qualifies for Nike Nationals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The Stevens Point cross country team qualified for Nike Nationals over the weekend, winning the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland meet on Sunday. It’s their second straight season qualifying for nationals.

The team, competing under the “Stevens Point Distance Crew” not affiliated with the high school team, took home first place with a score of 105, 27 less than second place. Each of the seven runners are the same seven runners who won the WIAA Division 1 state title on Oct. 28. The rules of the event require the entire team attend the same high school.

Aloysius Franzen led the team with an eighth place overall finish, while Ethan Olds came home in 16th. Four of their runners set new personal records, with five of them finishing in the top 100.

Nike Cross Nationals will be held on Dec. 2 in Portland, Ore. Stevens Point finished 15th out of 22 teams at last season’s meet.

