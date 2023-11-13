News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point cross country team qualifies for Nike Nationals

The SPASH Panthers took home the team state title with 36 points.
The SPASH Panthers took home the team state title with 36 points.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The Stevens Point cross country team qualified for Nike Nationals over the weekend, winning the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland meet on Sunday. It’s their second straight season qualifying for nationals.

The team, competing under the “Stevens Point Distance Crew” not affiliated with the high school team, took home first place with a score of 105, 27 less than second place. Each of the seven runners are the same seven runners who won the WIAA Division 1 state title on Oct. 28. The rules of the event require the entire team attend the same high school.

Aloysius Franzen led the team with an eighth place overall finish, while Ethan Olds came home in 16th. Four of their runners set new personal records, with five of them finishing in the top 100.

Nike Cross Nationals will be held on Dec. 2 in Portland, Ore. Stevens Point finished 15th out of 22 teams at last season’s meet.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The state title is Florence's first in school history.
Florence edges out Thorp in eight-player state title game

Latest News

Abi Winnicki (left) and Karis Francis (right) sign their NLI's to swim at the Division 1 level.
Rhinelander’s Winnicki, Francis sign NLI’s to swim at D1 schools
The state title is Florence's first in school history.
Florence edges out Thorp in eight-player state title game
Stratford (Left) and Edgar (right) celebrate wins in the level 4 playoffs.
Highlights: Stratford, Edgar football advance to state
Rhinelander Girls Swimming
Rhinelander girls swimming wins Division 2 state title