Spruce up your porch this winter with help from Monk Botanical Gardens ‘Hands-on Plants’ workshops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If your porch is starting to look a little drab this season, Monk Botanical Gardens is here to help. Education and Events Manager Elise Schuler stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning to share more about the Gardens’ upcoming ‘Hands-on Plants’ workshops.

The classes cost $50 each, and members get a $5 discount. This year, all workshops will be held at HSU Growing Supply.

“So in the past, they’ve been at the gardens and it’s been chilly,” Schuler said, “but now we have an indoor space. HSU Growing Supply has been really nice to be our venue this year.”

The workshops will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m. Shuler says they’re a great way to get creative this holiday season.

“Creating some of this like really cute holiday decor that might seem a little daunting at first,” she said, “but we lead you through it start to finish. And a lot of this stuff is things that you can get out of your own yard if you have the resources. And so you could add to it make your own in the future or keep coming to us every holiday season and we can help you make more.”

Click here to learn more about the Hands-on Plants Workshops.

