‘Orange Friday’ returns at Fleet Farm locations statewide ahead of deer opener

'Orange Friday' at Fleet Farm in Mankato on Nov. 3.
'Orange Friday' at Fleet Farm in Mankato on Nov. 3.
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fleet Farm’s ‘Orange Friday’ returns for its 12th year with store-wide deals on items hunters may need as they gear up and get ready for firearm deer hunting season.

Fleet Farm kicks off its annual Orange Friday event in all Wisconsin store locations on Friday, Nov. 17, with stores opening at 6 a.m.

The first 500 customers through the doors will receive a limited-edition Fleet Farm Orange Friday blaze-orange hat. Orange Friday will feature ‘Hunt Week’ deals on various items. Hunters can also save from 6 a.m. to noon with a “Big Bucks Scratch-Off Ticket” which could mean 10-50% off their purchase.

“Whether you’re a first timer or an old timer, Fleet Farm has whatever you need to stay warm, ready, fed, and focused,” said Steve Jensen, Fleet Farm’s chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Generations of families shop at Fleet Farm together to find all the gear they need for a successful hunt.”

Orange Friday is one of Fleet Farm’s largest and most popular events of the year, bringing hunters of all ages in for one-and-done shopping to grab those essential needs for deer camp. Hunters can stock up on the latest gear, fuel up, get their hunting licenses, and buy plenty of snacks for the tree stand.

The company’s headquarters is in Appleton with stores across the state including in Wausau and Stevens Point. For more information, visit www.fleetfarm.com and for additional opening-weekend information, click here.

