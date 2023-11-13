News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill asking people to take part in 2023 Tour of Lights contest

(WHSV)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce are inviting people to take part in the second annual Tour of Lights Decorating Contest.

Homes and businesses are welcome to participate in the contest by filling out the form provided by the City of Merrill’s Facebook page below. The deadline to register is Dec. 3.

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm this week