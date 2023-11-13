News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after being hit by a deer and a vehicle on the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, 35-year-old Troy James McConnell was hit by a deer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247 and was then hit by another vehicle while he was trying to get off the highway.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said McConnell died from “multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov....
Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Veteran's Day ceremony Bunker's Wausau
Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau
Snowfall potential Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Round of wet snow in the Northwoods Saturday night
The state title is Florence's first in school history.
Florence edges out Thorp in eight-player state title game

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court