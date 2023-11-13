Ignite Young Professionals organize ‘mail call’ event for Never Forgotten Honor Flight

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do Monday night, why not get out a pen and some paper and help make the days of some veterans going on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in the spring.

It’s called ‘Thank a Veteran’. District 1 Brewing Company will host the event on Monday, Nov. 13. The event was organized by Ignite Youth Professionals. The idea started when the group wanted to help support veterans in some way. The mail call is an event during the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Mail is distributed mid-flight. When Ignite heard some veterans didn’t get a thank you when they returned from service, they wanted to change that.

“It’s a time for us to reflect, to really realize all the freedoms that we do have, when we look at some of the other countries that we were at war with, they don’t have a lot of a lot of the freedoms that we have. I just think it’s a great way to thank them,” said Mike Witte, President of Portage County Business Council.

The Ignite Young Professionals Group holds a lot of events throughout the year. It is a branch of the Portage County Business Council and sponsored by the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point MBA program. They meet in the fall, winter, summer, and spring to reach young professionals in Portage County, to show them that there is a lot to life in the county. They host many events from coffee pop-ups, patio pop-ups, and events like Monday’s Thank a Veteran. Mike says the purpose is simple.

“I think one of the things that is forgotten by a lot of people is when you’re new to the community, you don’t know where to go, you don’t know who to connect with, it’s a great way to meet more people to network and to just enjoy life together,” said Witte.

If you want to help thank a veteran and write a letter Monday. You can come out to District 1 Brewing Company. All the supplies you’ll need during the event will be provided, writing prompts included. Ignite will be there from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

District 1 Brewing Company is located at 200 Division St N. in Stevens Point.

