The gun-deer season has its benefits even for people who don’t hunt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday is the start of an unofficial holiday in Wisconsin as the nine-day gun deer season begins.

While the event draws thousands of hunters into the woods, there are plenty who don’t take part. The DNR said even those who don’t hunt still benefit from the annual harvest. Across Wisconsin, there are about 600,000 hunters. Each one will buy at least one license and a portion of that fee will go toward conservation funding which includes year-round care of state wildlife areas and the people who work there.

DNR Deer Program Specialist in the central Wisconsin area Jeff Pritzl said, “You know, a prime example would be the Mead Wildlife Area. The staff that works there and manage that kind of gem of a property, generally their salaries are funded by license sale revenue.”

Wildlife agencies say hunting is beneficial for keeping a healthy deer population and ecosystem in general as there is not enough food to sustain current or heightened numbers.

“We’re going to probably harvest somewhere in the neighborhood of 200,000 deer over the course of the week of the gun deer season,” Pritzl added.

The DNR said each year there are roughly 16-to-20,000 car vs. deer-related accidents. If hunters didn’t harvest the number of deer they do, the deer density would grow — and so would your chances of a crash.

