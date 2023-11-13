News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm this week

Lots of opportunities for sunshine with breezy winds continuing this week. Little to no chances for a weather maker.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beautiful weather dominates the forecast for the week. Unseasonably warm, roughly 10-20 degrees above average temperatures on tap through Thursday. Additionally, several days of sunshine and limited chances to see a weather maker.

Sunshine Monday and highs unseasonably warm
Sunshine Monday and highs unseasonably warm(WSAW)

Starting the new work week off with morning temperatures near 40 degrees Monday. Skies will be sunny, winds slightly breezy with a northwest gust up to 20 mph during the early afternoon. Highs 10 degrees above normal, sitting in the low 50s Monday afternoon.

Breezy at times Monday. Northwest winds up to 25 mph
Breezy at times Monday. Northwest winds up to 25 mph(WSAW)

Unseasonably warm weather continues to be on tap through Thursday. Tuesday features increased cloud cover with breezy south winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs warmer, low to mid 50s. Calmer and quieter winds Wednesday. Mostly sunny with highs mid to upper 50s.

Plenty of chances for sunshine this week with temperatures peaking by Thursday
Plenty of chances for sunshine this week with temperatures peaking by Thursday(WSAW)

Southwest winds pick up Thursday, bringing gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will run towards the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. Cloudy skies expected ahead of a cold front that will track through the Badger State. The cold front is forecast to arrive either late Thursday or Thursday night. A chance of showers as the front drives east. Winds will switch to the northwest and bring cooler air into the region by Friday morning.

Gusty winds arrive Thursday. Southwest gusts around 35 mph
Gusty winds arrive Thursday. Southwest gusts around 35 mph(WSAW)
Some rain could move in ahead of the cold front late Thursday
Some rain could move in ahead of the cold front late Thursday(WSAW)

Cool on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 40s, closer to average for this time of the year. The gun deer hunting opener this weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonably cool. A fair amount of sun on both days, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and on Sunday.

Temperatures drop heading into the weekend ahead down to the 40s
Temperatures drop heading into the weekend ahead down to the 40s(WSAW)
Our next weather maker may not arrive until the following Monday
Our next weather maker may not arrive until the following Monday(WSAW)

