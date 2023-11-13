News and First Alert Weather App
CBS announces 2024 dates for new, returning primetime shows and episodes

The logo for the CBS Corporation appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(WSAW) - CBS today announced its premiere dates and rollout plan for its 2024 primetime schedule, which will launch immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Network will air original episodes of new and returning series beginning that Sunday evening and throughout the following week.

  • “Tracker” starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 in the highly coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot.
  • Comedy block of “The Neighborhood” and “Bob ♥ Abishola,” No. 1 broadcast series “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” premiere Monday, Feb. 12 beginning at 8 p.m.
  • All “FBI”-Tuesday returns on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.
  • Television’s most-watched comedy block premieres Thursday, Feb. 15 with the No. 1 comedy “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. and “Ghosts” at 8:30 p.m., “So Help Me Todd” at 9 p.m. and an encore episode of “Tracker” at 10 p.m.
  • Friday’s No. 1 lineup “S.W.A.T.,” “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods” returns Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.
  • “CSI: Vegas” moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning Feb. 18, following the fourth season premiere of “The Equalizer” at 8 p.m. and “Tracker” in its regular time at 9 p.m.
  • “Survivor” returns with two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season.
  • The new drama “Elsbeth” premieres Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m.
  • “The Amazing Race” returns with 90-minute episodes beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Additional programming will be announced in the next few weeks. Previously announced legal drama “Matlock,” starring Kathy Bates, and “Poppa’s House,” a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., are currently planned to air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

