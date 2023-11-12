Veteran’s Day ceremony held at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Thank you for your service’ is a phrase many veterans have heard numerous times. Bunker’s restaurant in Wausau held their annual ceremony as a giant ‘thank you for your service’ -- commemorating those who have served in our community.

Attending veterans said it was not just a day honoring veterans -- but a day to hear the stories passed down from generation to generation.

“I served in the first Gulf War, in the United States Air Force, from ‘86 to ‘91. I was a crash rescue, a firefighter and an EMT,” said VFW Post 10 Commander Tony Nardi.

He said it is important to recognize that no matter what branch a veteran served – every job in the military should be honored and commemorated.

“We cannot accomplish the mission of the United States military without the full team effort,” Nardi said.

Nardi emphasized the honor of being in the military lies partly in being a ‘family’. He said people gain friendships that they cannot get anywhere else.

“All of the people that serve, like I said, everyone has a mission, everyone has a job, everyone sacrifices,” Nardi said.

First Vice Commander Tyler Verhasselt said it is not just the generations of veterans that made this day special -- but the bond they got to share with each other.

“We would not be able to do the current operations that we are overseas and across the world right now if it wasn’t for, for these guys, fighting in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” Verhasselt said.

Several people there who had served were proud to share their stories at the event.

“It’s a great experience. I don’t regret one second of my military service. It’s made me the person that I am today,” Nardi said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.