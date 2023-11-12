News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP football falls in season finale

UW-Stevens Point fell 41-7 to UW-La Crosse to end the season 1-9
UWSP head coach Luke Venne and the Pointers finish the season 1-9.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point football team saw their season end Saturday, dropping to UW-La Crosse 41-7 at Goerke Field. The Pointers finish the season 1-9.

UW-La Crosse jumped out to the early lead and didn’t look back. The Eagles scored on their first drive of the game as Keyser Helterbrand hit tight end Mark Rajkovic on a short touchdown pass to open the game at 7-0. After a UWSP punt, the Eagles would march down the field again, this time with Marshfield alum Wyatt LeMoine scoring on a touchdown catch. At the end of the first quarter, UW-La Crosse led 21-0. At halftime, they led 34-7.

The Pointers’ lone touchdown came on a Jacob Leair pass to Tyler Lemke from 35 yards out. However, there were no answers second half as the Eagles went on to win 41-7.

Leair finished the game 15/29 for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brycen Cashin led the UWSP rushing attack with 27 yards.

The Pointers finish the season 1-9 and winless in WIAC play.

