Town of Rome returns to town hall to celebrate Veterans Day

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The veteran organization Post 65 hosted a Veterans Day event in the Town of Rome. Even long after their service, dozens of local veterans there received proper salutes on Nov. 11.

“We’re not as fast as we used to be, we got a lot more gray hair or no hair,” said Rep. Derrick Van Orden, Wis. 3rd District. “But we have to remember that the men and women behind me are the reason that we have freedom.”

The veterans said many of them shared unmatched bonds.

“The thing about being a veteran is you can know each other for five seconds and you’ve known each other for 50 years,” Rep. Orden said. “We share a common bond that most Americans don’t any longer.”

Congressman Van Orden, Representative Scott Krug and Senator Patrick Testin were all in attendance.

“I didn’t know for sure if they were coming,” said Cmdr. Terry Parmalee of the American Legion Post - Ryan Larson Post 65. “Only about two weeks ago I found out yes indeed, everybody is showing up, I thought ‘holy mackerel!’”

They were the only special guests there. The performance group Hometown Rome Players put on a Veteran-Day-themed show.

“How they arranged it to do everything military, that was the main thing, took a lot of planning on their part, so my hats off to them, they’re great,” Cmdr. Parmalee. said.

The celebration consisted of a meal for the whole house while saving a special, empty seat to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

“That veteran, whoever it may be, is not here anymore,” Cmdr. Parmalee said. “It’s all to represent our freedom that they gave their life or their service to.”

Cmdr. Parmalee said Post 65 is looking for more people. They hold meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at the Rome Town Hall (1156 Alpine Dr, Nekoosa, WI 54457), where anyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.