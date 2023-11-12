News and First Alert Weather App
Pointer women pick up win over Concordia College as part of tip-off tournament

UWSP improves to 2-0 with the win on Saturday
Alexa Thomson had four points in the win for UW-Stevens Point.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team picked up another win as part of their tip-off tournament Saturday, topping Concordia College 65-42 at Berg Gym. The win moves them to 2-0.

UWSP dominated the first half, outscoring the Cobbers 19-4 in the second quarter alone. They led at intermission 38-17. Concordia came back to win both the third and fourth quarters, but the monster second quarter was the difference as UWSP improved to 2-0 with the win, sweeping the UWSP Tip-Off Tournament.

Merrill graduate Courtney Krueger led the Pointers with 18 points. Josie Nies chipped in 13 in the winning effort.

The Pointers are next in action next Saturday as they travel to Duluth to take on St. Scholastica.

