Packers trail Pittsburgh 17-13 at halftime

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime in Pittsburgh 17-13.

The Steelers got the ball first to begin the game and made the most of the opportunity. Leaning on their run game, the Steelers marched down the field in nine plays, punching the ball in the end zone on a four-yard Najee Harris run to lead 7-0.

Green Bay, who has struggled to score early in games, got the response they needed on their opening drive. Jordan Love engineered a ten-play 69-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs from five yards to even the score at 7-7. The Packers’ touchdown drive was their first to open a game since week one at Chicago.

Aided by an Anders Carlson kickoff out of bounds, Pittsburgh would continue to chug along on offense. The Steelers continued to pound the rock on the ground, once again getting a scoring drive that bled into the second quarter. Jaylen Warren would get the call this go-round, racing into the end zone from 16 yards out to regain the lead at 14-7.

The Packers would go three-and-out on their next drive, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with good field position. The Steelers moved the ball deep into Packers territory, even converting a fourth down. However, at the Green Bay 24, the Packers’ defense would force a field goal as Chris Boswell connected on a 42-yarder to make it 17-7.

Now trailing two scores, Green Bay returned to offense with a sense of urgency. AJ Dillon provided some life as he rattled off a 40-yard run to move the Packers onto the Steelers’ side of the field. A few plays later, on third-and-long, Love floated a touchdown to Jayden Reed, who made a falling catch in the end zone from 35 yards out to bring Green Bay back to within a score. However, Carlson’s extra point was blocked, making the score 17-13.

From there, both sides would come up empty the rest of the half, making the score 17-13 at halftime.

