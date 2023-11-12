News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Packers trail Pittsburgh 17-13 at halftime

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trail the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime in Pittsburgh 17-13.

The Steelers got the ball first to begin the game and made the most of the opportunity. Leaning on their run game, the Steelers marched down the field in nine plays, punching the ball in the end zone on a four-yard Najee Harris run to lead 7-0.

Green Bay, who has struggled to score early in games, got the response they needed on their opening drive. Jordan Love engineered a ten-play 69-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs from five yards to even the score at 7-7. The Packers’ touchdown drive was their first to open a game since week one at Chicago.

Aided by an Anders Carlson kickoff out of bounds, Pittsburgh would continue to chug along on offense. The Steelers continued to pound the rock on the ground, once again getting a scoring drive that bled into the second quarter. Jaylen Warren would get the call this go-round, racing into the end zone from 16 yards out to regain the lead at 14-7.

The Packers would go three-and-out on their next drive, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with good field position. The Steelers moved the ball deep into Packers territory, even converting a fourth down. However, at the Green Bay 24, the Packers’ defense would force a field goal as Chris Boswell connected on a 42-yarder to make it 17-7.

Now trailing two scores, Green Bay returned to offense with a sense of urgency. AJ Dillon provided some life as he rattled off a 40-yard run to move the Packers onto the Steelers’ side of the field. A few plays later, on third-and-long, Love floated a touchdown to Jayden Reed, who made a falling catch in the end zone from 35 yards out to bring Green Bay back to within a score. However, Carlson’s extra point was blocked, making the score 17-13.

From there, both sides would come up empty the rest of the half, making the score 17-13 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall potential Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Round of wet snow in the Northwoods Saturday night
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Stratford (Left) and Edgar (right) celebrate wins in the level 4 playoffs.
Highlights: Stratford, Edgar football advance to state
Granite Peak opening postponed
Granite Peak Ski Resort to postpone opening date for skiing and riding

Latest News

College sports
College sports
Thorp vs Florence
Thorp vs Florence
Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai (8) tries to run past Northwestern's Jaheem Joseph (3) during the...
Bryant returns from injury and sparks Northwestern to 24-10 victory at Wisconsin
Alexa Thomson had four points in the win for UW-Stevens Point.
Pointer women pick up win over Concordia College as part of tip-off tournament