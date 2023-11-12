Packers fall on final play of the game, lose to Pittsburgh 23-19

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday 23-19 in Pittsburgh, moving them to 3-6 on the season.

The Steelers got the ball first to begin the game and made the most of the opportunity. Leaning on their run game, the Steelers marched down the field in nine plays, punching the ball in the end zone on a four-yard Najee Harris run to lead 7-0.

Green Bay, who has struggled to score early in games, got the response they needed on their opening drive. Jordan Love engineered a ten-play 69-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs from five yards to even the score at 7-7. The Packers’ touchdown drive was their first to open a game since week one at Chicago.

Aided by an Anders Carlson kickoff out of bounds, Pittsburgh would continue to chug along on offense. The Steelers continued to pound the rock on the ground, once again getting a scoring drive that bled into the second quarter. Jaylen Warren would get the call this go-round, racing into the end zone from 16 yards out to regain the lead at 14-7.

The Packers would go three-and-out on their next drive, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with good field position. The Steelers moved the ball deep into Packers territory, even converting a fourth down. However, at the Green Bay 24, the Packers’ defense would force a field goal as Chris Boswell connected on a 42-yarder to make it 17-7.

Now trailing two scores, Green Bay returned to offense with a sense of urgency. AJ Dillon provided some life as he rattled off a 40-yard run to move the Packers onto the Steelers’ side of the field. A few plays later, on third-and-long, Love floated a touchdown to Jayden Reed, who made a falling catch in the end zone from 35 yards out to bring Green Bay back to within a score. However, Carlson’s extra point was blocked, making the score 17-13.

From there, both sides would come up empty the rest of the half, making the score 17-13 at halftime.

The Packers received the kickoff to begin the third quarter, which Keisean Nixon took kindly to. The Packers’ return man jetted 49 yards off the kick to give the Packers great field position. Green Bay moved the ball 31 more yards and settled for a Carlson field goal to make it 17-16.

Pittsburgh would punt on their first possession of the second half, giving Green Bay the ball back quickly. The Packers again moved the ball down the field, largely thanks to a 36-yard catch by Luke Musgrave. However, again, the Packers were unable to get in the end zone, settling for their second field goal of the quarter. Carlson would connect on a 28-yarder to give Green Bay a 19-17 lead.

The Steelers got back to business on offense next time with the ball. A Kenny Pickett long pass to George Pickens would set the Steelers up for a field goal by Boswell to regain the lead at 20-19, which would be the score at the end of three quarters.

The two sides would trade punts to begin the fourth quarter. Green Bay would punt again, giving the ball back to Pittsburgh. The Steelers strung together another nice drive, moving 49 yards in eight plays. On third-and-two, the Packers were able to stop the Steelers from advancing the chains, forcing them to settle for their third field goal of the game, this time from 35 yards out, making it 23-19.

With 5:14 left in the game, Green Bay got the ball back, trailing by four points. Green Bay started the drive strong as Love delivered a dart to Musgrave for a 28-yard gain. Later in the drive, on third-and-ten, Love hit Dontayvion Wicks for a 32-yard gain to put the ball inside the Steelers’ 20. However, on second down, Love tried to sneak a throw into Christian Watson in the end zone, but the ball was tipped by Patrick Peterson and intercepted by Keanu Neal, ending the Packers’ threat.

The Steelers would take over with just over three minutes in the game, but Green Bay held all three of their timeouts. The Packers managed to force a Pittsburgh punt with 1:08 left in the game, getting the ball back with no timeouts remaining. Jordan Love managed to work the Packers down the field, thanks to a big gainer to Jayden Reed. With three seconds left, the Packers had one shot at the end zone from the 16-yard line. However, Love would be intercepted on the final play, ending the game at 23-19.

Jordan Love finished the game 21/40 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. AJ Dillon paced the Packers on the ground with 70 yards on nine carries. Jayden Reed was the leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The loss moves Green Bay to 3-6 on the year. The Packers have now lost four one-score games. They’ll return home next Sunday to host the Los Angeles Chargers, a noon kickoff.

