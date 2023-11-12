First Alert Weather: Breezy & milder to start the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The upcoming week will be on the mild side across the Wisconsin River Valley. A mix of sun and clouds with a brisk breeze on Sunday and milder. Monday will likely feature wall-to-wall sunshine as temps make another run into the low 50s. The warmest days of the week are shaping up to be Wednesday and Thursday, with some spots in Central Wisconsin perhaps hitting 60 degrees. A cold front arrives late Thursday or Thursday night with a risk of showers, but also ushers in cooler air for Friday and into the start of the gun deer hunting season next weekend.

A bit damp Sunday morning to do some raking but dry weather and breezy conditions on tap for Monday & Tuesday. (WSAW)

Rain showers and wet snow/snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning exited the region before daybreak on Sunday. Snowfall in the northern half of the area ranged from a coating to over an inch and a half in some locations. Whatever snow did accumulate in the Northwoods will be melting on Sunday. Intervals of clouds and some sunshine to wrap up the weekend. It will be breezy, but also milder. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

A mix of cloud and some sunshine, breezy to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon up to 25 mph. (WSAW)

A starlit sky and cool Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine to get the work week started on Monday, breezy, and continued mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Gusty wind at times on Monday up to 25 mph. (WSAW)

The above-average temps will be on tap for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in northern and central Wisconsin. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a bit breezy. Increasing clouds on Thursday. Daytime temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, upper 50s to around 60 Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front is forecast to arrive either late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. A chance of showers as the front drives east.

Gusty winds on tap for Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Cooler conditions on Friday with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the low 40s. Next weekend as the gun deer hunting season gets underway is shaping up to be dry and seasonably cool. A fair amount of sun on both days, with highs in the mid 40s Saturday, and in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Above average high temperatures are expected through mid-week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.