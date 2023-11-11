News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for opening day, needs volunteers

By Sloane Wick
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As November unfolds, the enchanting embrace of winter magic has returned to Central Wisconsin with the 18th annual Rotary Winter Wonderland at the Marshfield Wildwood Zoo. Although not yet open to the public, the organizers have completed the setup of a massive light display, setting the stage for a festive season.

Though the holiday light setup was complete, the Winter Wonderland continued to seek volunteers to contribute to the seasonal festivities. Event coordinator Danielle Nystrom emphasized the collaborative effort.

“It takes thousands of people to pull this project off every year. So we have several businesses and organizations that bring staff down to help us build the park and put it together. Then we also have a lot of people that help us run the park when the season is open. Lots of hands make light work and this project is definitely a testament to people coming together to make something awesome happen,” Danielle said.

Organizer Al Nystrom has worked with the event since it began in 2006. During that time, he said he had never seen a volunteer have a bad day there.

“You will make friends; you will be part of something special. These are all good people doing the right things for the community,” Al said.

Organizers at the event pride themselves on being inclusive of all community members. They offered a variety of displays, including a Hanukkah light display, kept the event open to the public for free, and even featured a special “Silent Night” option with limited noise.

“The first weekend that we’re open, people with auditory limitations can come through with their families and enjoy the lights just like everybody else,” Danielle said.

The Winter Wonderland will display over one-and-a-half-million lights and takes approximately 25 minutes to walk through. However, the display’s meaning transcended mere twinkling lights and ornaments.

“We don’t charge admission at all. It’s all free-will donation of cash or canned goods,” Danielle said.

Since its beginning, Rotary Winter Wonderland has provided over 900,000 food items to food pantries in Marshfield and the surrounding area.

“We support 32 food pantries in the central Wisconsin area. And as you know, food is very expensive,” Al said. “We’re able to help those pantries stretch their dollars and help our neighbors.”

The Wonderland will be open seven days a week starting the day after Thanksgiving (Nov 24th) through New Year’s Eve (Dec 31st) from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo sign at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
Orlando flight a big hit at Central Wisconsin Airport
Seven athletes from D.C. Everest signed their NLI to compete at the Division 1 level, part of...
North central Wisconsin high school athletes sign NLI’s for Signing Day
Wausau police locate wanted man on city’s east side Thursday
Better weather to take care of raking some leaves Friday and this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Winds tapering, staying cool into the holiday weekend

Latest News

Stratford (Left) and Edgar (right) celebrate wins in the level 4 playoffs.
Highlights: Stratford, Edgar football advance to state
Rotary Winter Wonderland light display set up
Rotary Winter Wonderland light display set up
More clouds on Veterans Day, while some sun and breezy for Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool into the start of the holiday weekend
Rhinelander Girls Swimming
Rhinelander girls swimming wins Division 2 state title