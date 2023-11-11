Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for opening day, needs volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As November unfolds, the enchanting embrace of winter magic has returned to Central Wisconsin with the 18th annual Rotary Winter Wonderland at the Marshfield Wildwood Zoo. Although not yet open to the public, the organizers have completed the setup of a massive light display, setting the stage for a festive season.

Though the holiday light setup was complete, the Winter Wonderland continued to seek volunteers to contribute to the seasonal festivities. Event coordinator Danielle Nystrom emphasized the collaborative effort.

“It takes thousands of people to pull this project off every year. So we have several businesses and organizations that bring staff down to help us build the park and put it together. Then we also have a lot of people that help us run the park when the season is open. Lots of hands make light work and this project is definitely a testament to people coming together to make something awesome happen,” Danielle said.

Organizer Al Nystrom has worked with the event since it began in 2006. During that time, he said he had never seen a volunteer have a bad day there.

“You will make friends; you will be part of something special. These are all good people doing the right things for the community,” Al said.

Organizers at the event pride themselves on being inclusive of all community members. They offered a variety of displays, including a Hanukkah light display, kept the event open to the public for free, and even featured a special “Silent Night” option with limited noise.

“The first weekend that we’re open, people with auditory limitations can come through with their families and enjoy the lights just like everybody else,” Danielle said.

The Winter Wonderland will display over one-and-a-half-million lights and takes approximately 25 minutes to walk through. However, the display’s meaning transcended mere twinkling lights and ornaments.

“We don’t charge admission at all. It’s all free-will donation of cash or canned goods,” Danielle said.

Since its beginning, Rotary Winter Wonderland has provided over 900,000 food items to food pantries in Marshfield and the surrounding area.

“We support 32 food pantries in the central Wisconsin area. And as you know, food is very expensive,” Al said. “We’re able to help those pantries stretch their dollars and help our neighbors.”

The Wonderland will be open seven days a week starting the day after Thanksgiving (Nov 24th) through New Year’s Eve (Dec 31st) from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

