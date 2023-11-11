Level 4 Playoffs Preview: Edgar and Stratford both playing for a trip to Madison

(WSAW) - It’s the state semifinals of the High School Football Playoffs with two area teams remaining who are looking for a trip to Camp Randall in Madison.

So, how is Edgar feeling ahead of tonight’s game?

Head Coach Jerry Sinz says as they approach this match-up with Bangor, they’ve had a pretty dominant run. Having won every game this postseason by at least 20 points. Per the norm. Coach Sinz was his same, calm and collected self. His advice for his team - stick to their game, regardless of the stage, and they should be just fine.

“Pretty much just relax and do the same things we’ve been doing,” Coach Sinz said. “We’re pretty familiar with Bangor. We’ve played them numerous times in the past. This is basically my hometown area so I’m kind of excited to be over here. Basically, all we can do tonight is beat Bangor so let’s go out tonight and have fun.”

They face a third-ranked Bangor team that eeked out a 17-12 win last week over top-seed Cashton who they had lost to in the regular season. Like Edgar, Bangor is built on their defense - pitching four shutouts this season and has not allowed more than 20 points all year.

Two shutouts to begin their postseason run. Last week, the offense had their fun scoring night with 52 points against Boyceville after the defense surrendered their first points since week one. If Edgar gets the win tonight, it’ll be their first trip to Madison since 2019, but they’d be playing there for the 14th time.

Not the only one fighting for Madison, Stratford’s the reigning state champs, but this is a brand new team with a brand new feel. From a new quarterback under center to new seniors embracing their roles on and off the field, this year’s Tigers squad is still dominating.

The Tigers are taking on Division 6′s top seed Grantsburg, who have gone undefeated compared to Stratford’s one loss. These are certainly two heavyweights, and the Tigers are eager to duke it out. Quarterback Jack Tubbs is rocking his first year as the starter coming in No. 2 in passing yards and No. 1 in touchdowns in the CW-Large conference.

Head coach, and Jack’s father, Jason Tubbs, says all Stratford’s hoping for is a similar path as last year. Stratford and Grantsburg met in last year’s Level Three Playoffs, with the Tigers winning clean, 27-7.

In last year’s Level Four game, the Tigers just clawed through with an overtime thriller to go to state, but Coach Tubbs isn’t looking for a heart-pounder like that tonight. He is, however, keeping his hopes high for Friday night’s game with sights set on a final destination in Madison to hoist back-to-back gold balls.

Kickoff for both Stratford vs. Grantsburg and Bangor vs. Edgar is at 7 p.m.

