First Alert Weather: Round of wet snow in the Northwoods Saturday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans Day will feature considerable cloudiness throughout the region and cool conditions. A warm front will produce a risk of rain showers in parts of Central Wisconsin into Saturday evening, while in the Northwoods, wet snow and snow showers are expected. This could lead to some slick roads Saturday night. Sunshine is back for the last half of the weekend and breezy. Mild weather is on tap for a good part of the upcoming week, with more sun than clouds. A cool down is in the cards by the time we reach the start of the gun deer hunting season next Saturday.

Clouds will be around into Saturday night across much of northern and central Wisconsin. A chance of rain showers from Highway 10 to Highway 29 on Saturday evening, mixing with snow between Highway 29 and Highway 64 during the early evening. Wet snow is anticipated from Highway 64 on north Saturday evening, tapering to snow showers after midnight, and ending before daybreak Sunday. Accumulations will range from a coating to 2″ with isolated higher amounts up to 3″ in some parts of the north. Keep in mind with it being at night, all surfaces are expected to get snow to stick to it, although roads will range from wet to slushy Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will bottom out by midnight in the low to mid 30s, rising to the upper 30s to around 40 by daybreak Sunday.

Breezy and milder on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The mild weather will be with us for the next few days. Breezy on Monday and Tuesday with a good deal of sun on Monday, while sun with a few clouds on Tuesday. Highs Monday in the low to mid 50s, in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Still rather mild on Wednesday, with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The next weather maker is a cold front that arrives on Thursday. Increasing clouds, with showers possible during the afternoon into the evening. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Cooler on Friday and for the start of the gun deer hunting season next Saturday. Partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

