Fire Nation Drum Group performs at Wabeno High School Veterans Day Ceremony

WABENO, Wis. (WSAW) - As Veterans Day approaches, there are many different ways to celebrate and thank those who serve and have served. That includes one unique ceremony in Forest County.

Students at Wabeno High School are thanking all members of the military with a special student-led ceremony. They honored veterans on Friday by learning about their service, sacrifice, and traditions, and demonstrated what each fold in the American flag means.

The choir and band performed patriotic songs, and members of the Potawatomi Tribe Fire Nation drum group held a drum circle. About a dozen students and their teacher performed a song called ‘Soldier Boy.’

“So, Soldier Boy is a tribute to the native American soldiers that fought in all of the conflicts all the way back to the Revolutionary War,” said Nick Shepard, drum circle teacher.

The song has nostalgic ties to drum teacher Nick Shepard. His father was a Vietnam War veteran.

“He would always jam out to PowWow music and that was his favorite song,” said Shepard.

Shepard spoke about the rich history of Native American involvement in the military.

“When it comes to fighting for democracy and freedom native Americans are first in line to enlist and fight for this country,” he said.

According to the U.S. Army Reserve, American Indians historically have the highest record of military service per capita when compared to other ethnic groups. Today, more than 9,000 Native Americans serve in the military.

“Native Americans think highly of veterans. They lead us out in all of our dances — all of our events,” Shepard said. “They hold the war stories and the hunting stories to our people and the traditions of being a warrior.”

Micke Konaha, a Native American veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1976, was an Air Defense Artillery Senior Gunner. Konaha said passing on these traditions is essential.

“It’s something to just carry on, heritage. that’s why I joined being a warrior I just carried on the family tradition,” Konaha said.

Just as the tradition has been passed down to sixth-grade student Negon Pemma, which translates in English to Sun Down.

“My grandpa — he passed away a couple years ago. He taught me how to sing,” Pemma said.

Pemma said it’s an experience like no other. The beat of the drum takes over, “It’s like I’m in my own world. No one can tell me anything. I’m just drumming and then when that lead comes to me, everything is quiet — I just hear myself.”

“That’s what you hear is the heart,” Shepard added. “Doo, doo, doo. That’s why they call it the heartbeat of the nation.”

