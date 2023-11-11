Faith Christian Academy purchases building to unify as one school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 31 years of hard work and dedication to bring all of their students into one school, the day has finally come to fruition for Faith Christian Academy.

With the help of fundraising and donations, the school was able to purchase the building on South 28th Avenue.

You can feel the emotions and adrenaline as students and staff gather outside Faith Christian Academy. When the school had to move its 100 middle and high school students into Immanuel Baptist Church, the school knew it was a temporary move.

“It took a great deal of time, strategy, and energy to find ways to build unity, more creatively and intentionally,” said Faith Christian Academy Principal Zach Zebro.

The school relies heavily on donations and fundraisers for their income – raising over $100,000 just to limit the cost of the building.

“It’s really hard to talk about because it’s showing that the Lord is moving, not just in the hearts of the people that work here, it’s a true testament to our teachers, that day in and day out, they come in to teach and train, to glorify the Lord,” said Faith Christian Academy administrator Clint Steinke.

With their school unifying as one school Faith Christian Academy has some big plans to expand their current building.

“The goal is that after this purchase is to expand this location and bring those students back to re-unify our campus,” said Steinke.

Faith Christian Academy has evolved over the years and principal Zach Zebro says both their growth and commitment will continue as they head into a new era.

“To now own, to seek growth, and to bring everyone over here, it only allows for that much more amazing things to take place,” said Zebro.

“We want to be able to take kids at 4K, teach and train them all the way through graduating high school, and then launch them into the community,” said Steinke.

The school was founded in 1993. Staff at Faith Christian Academy credit the building purchase on Nov. 10 to their partners, families, and especially their faith.

