Wausau School Forest completes new learning center

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Forest’s new Environmental Learning Center is now complete.

The center is a replacement for the Old Red Lodge and creates an indoor learning space for rough weather days. It has classrooms for all ages and wildlife displays to teach visually.

The idea started 10 years ago with a drawing on a napkin and has grown into an area where students of any age can learn to love nature no matter the weather.

“We try to focus on getting the kids involved in the outdoors. Learning things such as habitat adaptations, environmental awareness, and human impact on the outdoors,” Environmental Education Coordinator with the Wausau School District Chris Nelson said. “We try to incorporate that into our building so that even if we can’t spend time outside due to weather, rain, or cold days, we can still spend time indoors and bring that to those students.”

The School Forest is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house for the new building on Monday at 6 p.m.

