Wausau American Legion Post 10 celebrates Veterans Day

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans Day is on Saturday, and if you’re looking for a way to honor veterans in our area, Commander Tony Nardi and First Vice Commander Tyler Verhasselt from the Wausau American Legion Post 10 joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share how you can mark the day.

The Veterans Day celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Bunkers Restaurant and everyone is welcome to attend. It’s a combined effort of many veterans groups in Wausau including the American Legion, VFW, AMVets and the Man of Honor Society. Several guest speakers will also be on hand to help commemorate Veterans Day.

