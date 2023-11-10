News and First Alert Weather App
Waupaca PD reports threat made toward high school is not credible

(WOWT)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A potential threat directed towards Waupaca High School on Friday has been deemed not credible by the Waupaca Police Department.

Police were notified at 5:30 a.m. of a potential threat. Officers began their investigation immediately after and found that the threat was not credible. As a precaution, the school performed searches on student’s backpacks. Officers will also be present throughout the high school and other school in the district.

The police department is asking that anyone who receives information or is made aware of a threat to immediately report it.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

