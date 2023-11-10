UWSP women’s hockey falls to UW-River Falls

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point lost to No. 4 UW-River Falls 6-1 in a lopsided affair at K.B. Willett Arena. Annika Horman scored the lone goal for the Pointers.

From puck drop, the Pointers were on their heels. The Falcons outshot the Pointers 16-5, scoring three goals, one of them short-handed. The Pointers had a quick answer early in the second period, when Horman lit the lamp with a goal 18 seconds into the period. However, their defense had few answers afterwards, when River Falls added three more goals to take the 6-1 win. They outshot UWSP 49-10 in the game.

The loss extends a winless streak for the Pointers against the Falcons dating back to 2016, which includes 24 losses and one tie. UWSP will travel to St. Norbert next Tuesday before returning home to host UW-Superior on Saturday.

