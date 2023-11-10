UWSP honors veterans with public ceremony on Friday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans Day is a time we give extra special attention and gratitude to our veterans.

UW-Stevens Point is honoring local veterans and their families for their bravery and service to our country with an event that brings communities — and generations — together.

“They’re still out there serving and putting their life on the line,” explained Veterans Service Coordinator Christopher Smith.

Students, staff, and veterans alike filled the halls at UWSP to honor those who have served in the military or are currently serving to welcome them home.

“In our country’s history, not all veterans were welcomed home equally,” Smith said. “And so I think it’s important to take days like this to recognize all who have served.”

As a strong supporter of the military, UWSP supports area veterans and many of their students going into military service. One of those students is Sergeant Hailey Dexter, a Budget Analyst with the 86th Training Division at Fort McCoy. She was inspired to join after her brother enlisted and says it’s where she belongs.

“Now looking back, I wish I would’ve joined sooner,” Sgt. Dexter said. “I think a lot of military people that join later in life are like, ‘Oh, this is for me. I should’ve joined earlier.’”

The university has enrolled more than 200 student veterans and has 17 ROTC cadets on campus. Wherever you may be, a veteran is likely nearby.

“They make up our business owners and our schools and our teachers — our educators, our law enforcement,” Sgt. Dexter added. “The veterans really hit in all aspects of life, and I think it’s really important to think about them.”

The importance of veterans lasts much more than one day can express, so make sure to show your appreciation year-round.

