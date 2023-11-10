News and First Alert Weather App
Truck drives through living room of home in Wautoma, woman injured.

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wautoma Police received a report that a truck crashed into a home in the 400 block of South Fair Street in Wautoma on Friday.

According to police, when officers arrived they discovered a pick-up truck had been driven into the living room of the home. A woman who was inside the home was found unconscious underneath the truck. The victim was initially treated by Waushara County EMS before being airlifted by a Theda Star Medical Helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Wisconsin Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit is at the scene investigating the crash. The cause of the crash is currently unknown and there are no updates on the woman’s medical condition.

